5 Seconds of Summer’s Feelings Are on Display in Anthemic New Song ‘Blender’: Listen

The members of 5 Seconds Of Summer are laying out all of their emotions on the table. The group — which consists of singer Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwin — released its brand new single “Blender” on Wednesday (July 13) — and as the title suggests, it’s a mishmash of their innermost thoughts.

The anthemic pop-rock track sees Hemmings rapidly firing all the feelings that leaves him overwhelmed. “All the things you said in my head/ Ricochetting off the bed/ Nothing left, what a mess/ Oh, my God, it never ends/ Now we’re stressed and depressed/ And we’re going ’round again/ In an еmotional blender,” he sings on the chorus.

“Blender” is set to appear on 5SOS’ upcoming album, 5SOS5. The LP is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 23. Ahead of the project’s arrival, fans were previously treated to singles “Take My Hans,” “Complete Mess” and “Me, Myself & I,” the latter two of which charted on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart at Nos. 11 and 27, respectively. (“Complete Mess” has been on the chart for 11 weeks and counting, while “Me, Myself & I” lasted for six weeks.)

Currently, the band is on its Take My Hand World Tour tour through July 24, with its last stop occurring in St. Louis, Miss. The quartet will then take the show to its native Australia starting on Nov. 30 and before concluding in Sydney on Dec. 10.

Listen to 5SOS’ “Blender” and see the tracklist for 5SOS5 below.

5SOS5 tracklist:

1. “COMPLETE MESS”

2. “Easy For You To Say”

3. “Bad Omens”

4. “Me Myself & I”

5. “Take My Hand”

6. “CAROUSEL”

7. “Older”

8. “HAZE”

9. “You Don’t Go To Parties”

10. “BLENDER”

11. “Caramel”

12. “Best Friends”

13. “Bleach”

14. “Red Line”

15. “Moodswings”

16. “Flatline”

17. “Emotions”

18. “Bloodhound”

19. “TEARS!”