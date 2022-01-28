First Stream: New Music From The Chainsmokers, Sebastián Yatra, Ella Mai and More

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers the grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.

This week, The Chainsmokers keep us “closer” with new music, Sebastián Yatra takes a shot at stardom and Ella Mai makes a dramatic comeback. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below:

The Chainsmokers, “High”

Mainstream-conquering electro-pop duo The Chainsmokers are back with their first new music in two years, and have returned with something that top 40, currently infatuated with revitalizing pop-punk, will undoubtedly lap up. “High” adds a thin layer of EDM production to the chugging guitars and trap beats, and the Chainsmokers navigate the cross-genre pollination expertly, coalescing around a big, heartbroken hook aimed at pop and alt-rock radio alike.

Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Although his contributions to the blockbuster Encanto soundtrack have elevated his profile, Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra positions third studio album Dharma as a satisfying deep dive into his artistry and point of view, for those curious about the man behind the voice. Across 17 tracks, Yatra takes chances with his brand of Latin pop, from the emotional balladry of “Tarde” to the sun-kissed dance of “Tacones Rojos” to the riotous pop-punk of “Las Dudas,” and comes across as a natural star within all of them.

Ella Mai, “DFMU”

Ella Mai’s 2018 debut album scored multiple R&B smashes and earned the British singer-songwriter a Grammy; then, relative silence for multiple years. Thankfully, Mai has re-emerged with “DFMU,” a nuanced and graceful return that focuses on a relationship driving her toward personal instability (the title is an acronym for “don’t f–k me up”) and quickly reminds the world why songs like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” took off in the first place

Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama, “Beg For You”

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama, masters of their indie-pop domains, understand the brilliance of September’s “Cry for You,” and have recognized the 2006 Europop classic as a jam worth reviving for a new generation. “Beg For You,” to be featured on Charli’s forthcoming Crash album, lets its interpolation comprise its main hook, but you’d be hard-pressed to find two artists in their shared genre with more personality on the microphone, and they each leave a lasting impression while hoisting up a pristine melody.

XXXTentacion, “Vice City”

“Vice City” has been one of the most fiercely beloved SoundCloud artifacts from listeners of the late rapper XXXTentacion, and now, the fan favorite has made its way onto all digital platforms. The voice that X was beginning to develop at the age of 16 takes center stage on the track, with an old-school sensibility for song construction but with raw emotion serving as his North Star and attracting enough young listeners to still listen today.

Anitta, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Brazilian superstar Anitta has been hinting at a major U.S. crossover for a few years now — and with any luck, euphoric new single “Boys Don’t Cry” will be the one to seal the deal. The rambunctious electro-pop on display here is top-notch, but Anitta’s effortless performance on the English-language track sells the slight shift in focus; her talent has been on display before “Boys Don’t Cry,” but her ability to steer as a dance workout like this represents a new achievement.