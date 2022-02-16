×
What’s Your Favorite The Weeknd Song? Vote!

In honor of The Weeknd's birthday, let us know what your favorite song of his is by voting in our poll.

Happy birthday to The Weeknd!

The “Starboy” (real name Abel Tesfaye) turned 32 years old on Wednesday (Feb. 16), and he has a whole lot to celebrate. Just in the past year, Tesfaye released Dawn FM, which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to MRC Data. The album was a follow-up to the 2020 Billboard 200-topping After Hours. Its single, “Blinding Lights” became Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, and earned a record-breaking most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song.

In honor of his birthday, we want to know what your favorite The Weeknd song is. We’ve compiled his Hot 100 top 10 hits in the poll below, so let us know by casting your vote!

