×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

What’s Your Favorite Selena Gomez Album? Vote!

Let us know your favorite Selena Gomez album by voting in our poll.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez photographed on December 4, 2020 at Industria in Brooklyn. Styling by Kate Young. Hair by Renato Campora at The Wall Group. Makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group. Celine top. Austin Hargrave

Selena Gomez said new music is in the works on the Crew Call podcast published on Tuesday (May 24), noting that she’s currently in the studio.

Gomez did not share any additional details on the future album’s release, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album Rare, but she has a long history of hit albums under her belt.

While we wait for the new album’s arrival, we at Billboard want to know what’s your favorite Selena Gomez album? We’ve even included the throwback Selena Gomez & the Scene albums for some nostalgic fun. Let us know by voting below.

Explore

Explore

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad