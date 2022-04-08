×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lil Baby, Charlie Puth, Chloe & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

We want to know what your favorite music release of the week is.

Lil Baby
Lil Baby photographed on July 15, 2021 at Ambient + Studio in Atlanta. AB+DM

One of hip-hop’s most prominent figures took a step back from doing collabs and came back with some solo vengeance. Meanwhile, a pop radio favorite-turned-TikTok hitmaker and budding R&B darling further cements herself as a force to be reckoned with. But which release it your favorite?

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Charlie Puth

Chloe Bailey

Lil Baby

See latest videos, charts and news

While Lil Baby has spent a large part of 2022 hopping on tracks with other rappers — most notably Nicki Minaj on their joint tracks “Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem?” — he has since returned with two new solo tracks of his own, “In a Minute” and “Right On.” While the former track sees Baby in a contemplative state, the latter sees the rapper going for catchy, speaker-ready ear worms while he speaks of building generational wealth.

Related

Lil Baby

First Stream: New Music From Lil Baby, Charlie Puth, Chloe & More

Charlie Puth got back onto the charts with the release of “Light Switch,” a poppy track that went viral on TikTok after teasing its arrival for months on end. Now, the singer is reflecting on a tough breakup in new track, “That Hilarious.” “You took away a year of my f–king life, and I can’t get it back no more/ So when I see those tears comin’ out your eyes, I hope it’s me they’re for,” he forlornly sings.

Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey makes her return after a striking breakthrough single with “Treat Me.” Tapping into the internet’s collective love of nostalgia, the singer samples the “booty, booty, booty, booty, rockin’ everywhere” hook from Bubba Sparxxx’ and the Ying Yang Twins’  “Ms. New Booty,” as she demands that her lover shower her with the same amount of love she gives herself.

Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello and more return this week, but which release was your favorite? Vote below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad