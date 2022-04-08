Lil Baby, Charlie Puth, Chloe & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

One of hip-hop’s most prominent figures took a step back from doing collabs and came back with some solo vengeance. Meanwhile, a pop radio favorite-turned-TikTok hitmaker and budding R&B darling further cements herself as a force to be reckoned with. But which release it your favorite?

While Lil Baby has spent a large part of 2022 hopping on tracks with other rappers — most notably Nicki Minaj on their joint tracks “Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem?” — he has since returned with two new solo tracks of his own, “In a Minute” and “Right On.” While the former track sees Baby in a contemplative state, the latter sees the rapper going for catchy, speaker-ready ear worms while he speaks of building generational wealth.

Charlie Puth got back onto the charts with the release of “Light Switch,” a poppy track that went viral on TikTok after teasing its arrival for months on end. Now, the singer is reflecting on a tough breakup in new track, “That Hilarious.” “You took away a year of my f–king life, and I can’t get it back no more/ So when I see those tears comin’ out your eyes, I hope it’s me they’re for,” he forlornly sings.

Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey makes her return after a striking breakthrough single with “Treat Me.” Tapping into the internet’s collective love of nostalgia, the singer samples the “booty, booty, booty, booty, rockin’ everywhere” hook from Bubba Sparxxx’ and the Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty,” as she demands that her lover shower her with the same amount of love she gives herself.

Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello and more return this week, but which release was your favorite? Vote below.