Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber & Juice WRLD and More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

From Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi's duet to Ed Sheeran and Elton John's Christmas collab, what's your favorite new music release this week?

Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande
Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande Courtesy Photo

A trio of superstar collaborations came to close out the year, starting with Elton John and Ed Sheeran wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas” with their cozy carol. The song appears on the “Christmas Edition” of Sheeran’s Billboard 200-topping album =, with all profits from the holiday season benefiting the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Contrary to the title of Netflix’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up, which is about a comet hurtling toward Earth and threatening to destroy all of mankind, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi encourage listeners to “Just Look Up” in their shimmering (and slightly dark) ballad about how nothing else matters other than being with a loved one when the end of the world is near.

And Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD reminisce on a lust-filled euphoric adventure in the City of Angels on “Wandered to LA,” which arrives a week before the late rapper’s second posthumous studio album Fighting Demons. 

So which new music release is your favorite? Vote below!

