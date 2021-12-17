Roddy Ricch, FKA Twigs x The Weeknd & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

One of rap’s recent forces made his highly anticipated return with a brand new album under his belt, while two of indie and R&B’s most enigmatic figures teamed up for a track that’s perfect for letting the tears flow. But which release was your favorite?

After teasing the album’s release on Dec. 1, Roddy Ricch is back with Live Life Fast, the follow-up to his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Time will soon tell if the sophomore release will top the success of his first — which spent 103 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, with four weeks at No. 1 — but the body of work has officially given fans and hip-hop heads alike something to feast on.

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd came together on Thursday with the release of their new collab, “Tears In The Club.” The song sees the soft-spoken R&B singer and alt-leaning artist coming together for an intoxicating result that complements their respective catalogues quite nicely. “Tears in the club / ‘Cuz your love’s got me f–ked up,” Twigs sings on an atmospheric chorus.

Other releases this week include Burna Boy and Wizkid on “B. D’OR,” The Weeknd’s collaboration with the late Aaliyah on “Poison” and a glittering holiday offering from Jhené Aiko. So which new music release is your favorite? Vote below!