Post Malone, Polo G, Panic! At the Disco & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s new music Friday, which means that streaming is glittering with fresh releases. Two rappers return — one with a highly anticipated album, the other with a single to whet fans’ appetites — while one of the figureheads of the emo resurgence is back with a flamboyant track. But which release was your favorite?

Post Malone waited nearly three years to release the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, but it was well worth the wait. Malone dropped new LP Twelve Carat Toothache, which sees him not only collaborating with a talented pool of artists — The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and Doja Cat, to name a few — but delving into deep topics now that he’s had some time away to reflect. He addresses love, heartbreak, and his personal growth, themes that are quite universal and allow for listeners to find something relatable in each of the songs.

Polo G also made a comeback, releasing new single “Distraction.” Following a successful 2021, Polo finds himself sending a poignant message to his haters and naysayers (“Cheered ’til I hit the top, now they can’t wait to see me plummet/ Like, for every win, another L come punch me in my stomach”), and simultaneously hoping for peace in some of his most trying times (“Left my heart on that notepad, and that still wasn’t enough”).

Meanwhile, Panic! At the Disco wants to “Viva Las Vengeance.” Frontman Brendon Urie provides the theatric trappings of previous P!ATD releases, while embracing the commercial sound seen in recent radio-friendly singles “High Hopes” and “Hey Look Ma, I Made It.” This time around, Urie embraces the drama and pushes his vocals to the limit on “Vengeance,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come from the next P!ATD record.

070 Shake, Megan Thee Stallion and Bo Burnham also returned with new music this week.

With so many great options to choose from, we know it’s tough, but we gotta ask: Which release was your favorite? Vote — or enter in a selection of your own — below.