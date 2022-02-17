What’s Your Favorite Ed Sheeran Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Ed Sheeran!

The star turned 31 on Thursday (Feb. 17), and he has plenty to celebrate. He unveiled his fourth studio album = in 2021, and the set topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 13. Sheeran previously led the list with No. 6 Collaborations Project (in 2019), ÷ (in 2017) and x (in 2014). Each of his previous chart-topping albums also debuted at No. 1.

In honor of Ed Sheeran’s birthday, we want to know which of his nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 is your favorite. Let us know by voting in the poll below.