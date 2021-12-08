×
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Adele & More: What’s Your Favorite Album of 2021? Vote!

With a large pool to choose from, this year's competition for the fan favorite record is stiff.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Courtesy of Geffen/Interscope Records

While 2021 has arguably been much better than its thou-that-shall-not-be-named predecessor, the year is thankfully coming to an end. In between continued Zoom meetings, livestreamed concerts and a slight semblance of pre-pandemic life, the music of the year allowed even the most cold-hearted of pessimists to have something to look forward to — but which album helped you through 2021 the most?

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, was for anyone who knows the sting of heartbreak. Lil Nas X fully blossomed from his “Old Town Road” beginnings into an out and proud artist unafraid to share his most vulnerable moments on Montero. Taylor Swift proved that lightning can indeed strike in the same place twice — and that the general public will let a 10-minute song reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — with Red (Taylor’s Version).

With so much music to choose from, making a list of the 50 best albums of 2021 was far from an easy task for the Billboard staff. So here’s your chance: What was your favorite album of 2021? Vote below, or insert a pick of your choice if there’s a great release you feel Billboard missed.

