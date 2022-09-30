EXID Celebrate 10 Years With Comeback Single ‘Fire’: Watch the K-Pop Girl Group’s Reunion

EXID‘s unexpected, viral rise to K-pop superstardom defied norms in the industry, and now the girl group’s reunion to celebrate their 10th anniversary marks another standard-defying milestone.

Explore Explore Exid See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

After announcing plans to focus on solo careers in 2020, EXID returns to drop the new three-track album X to celebrate a decade together. The new single “Fire” delivers the same sexy and high-energy production the group was known for in their heyday and lets each member have multiple moments to shine throughout the song and accompanying video.

Like most EXID singles, “Fire” was crafted by the group leader Elly (formerly known as LE) and K-pop superproducer S.Tiger, who helped form EXID. The X single also features the slinky, nu-disco song “IDK (I Don’t Know),” the fan-dedicated “LEGGO” titled after the name of EXID’s fandom, and an English version of “Fire.”

EXID officially hit the K-pop scene in early 2012 as a six-member act, but months into their start saw three original members leave. By August 2012, the famous five-member lineup of Elly, Jeonghwa, Hani, Solji and Hyelin finalized with the release of the single “I Feel Good,” making the early autumn timing of this comeback all the more appropriate. EXID’s more considerable impact came in 2014 when their single “Up & Down” went unexpectedly viral and topped Korea’s charts months after its release, thanks to a fan-recorded video of Hani performing its choreography. While their breakout hit didn’t make it onto the Billboard charts, it did pave the way for seven EXID singles to enter the World Digital Song Sales chart (peaking at No. 5 with 2018’s “I Love You”) as well as five entries on World Albums (going as high as No. 4 with their 2017 Eclipse EP).

As K-pop continues to expand globally, more groups are reaching their 10th anniversary together (though fewer female acts tend to reach the mark). EXID not only defies the odds with their unlikely rise to fame, but coming back after a decade together further points to an industry growing more healthy and able to support all of its stars for longer.

Watch the “Fire” music video below: