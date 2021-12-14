Every Time BTS Has Set a Guinness World Record

With the help of their ARMY, BTS are known for their record-breaking achievements, including on Billboard‘s very own charts.

The guys are regulars in the Guinness Book of World Records, including member V’s recent double achievement as the fastest to reach both 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram when he launched his individual account on Dec. 6.

Below, find the full list of BTS’ Guinness World Record achievements.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

First K-pop group to reach No. 1 on Billboard 200

BTS released their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, on May 18, 2018. The album debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in the week ending May 24 and appearing on the list dated June 2. With the release of Love Yourself: Tear, the group earned the highest sales ever for a K-pop group, with the album becoming the first foreign-language release since 2006 to top the chart and the first world music album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

First K-pop act to lead the Billboard Artist 100 chart

Following the release of Love Yourself: Tear, BTS skyrocketed to the top of the Artist 100 — a feat that would later hint at how big the group would become in the United States.

First K-pop group to earn a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100

“Fake Love” was released as the lead single from Love Yourself: Tear, and the track debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 on June 2, 2018 (the highest placement for a K-pop artist since Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” which debuted at No. 12), making them the first K-pop group to reach the top 10 of the chart. Their highest entry before “Fake Love” was on Dec. 16, 2017, with when “MIC Drop,” featuring Desiigner, debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 28.

Most weeks at No. 1 for Billboard‘s Social 50 chart

BTS became the first act in the Social 50‘s nearly decadelong history to lead in the No. 1 spot for 200 weeks. The K-pop group first entered and topped the chart on July 29, 2017, and have yet to leave.

Most weeks for a K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100

BTS broke another record previously held by Psy’s “Gangnam Style” with the release of their 2020 single “Dynamite.” The track spent a total of 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart until April 2021 and spent three weeks in the No. 1 position.

Most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Digital Singles chart

“Butter” recently spent 18 weeks in the No. 1 position on the Digital Singles chart, tying their own single “Dynamite” for most weeks on the chart. As of Dec. 13, 2021, BTS now has the most cumulative weeks at No. on the chart, beating out Taylor Swift.

Most streamed act on Spotify (group)

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, BTS is currently the most streamed group on Spotify of all time with over 16.3 billion streams, a title previously held by their “My Universe” collaborators, Coldplay (16.1 billion streams).

Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours

Shortly after the release of “Butter,” BTS’ ARMY streamed the song on Spotify 20.9 million times by May 23 times within its first 24 hours of being live on the app. Though this record appears in the 2022 Guinness World Record book (published Sept. 14, 2021), Adele recently snagged the title from BTS when she dropped her 30 lead single, “Easy on Me,” on Oct. 15, beating them with 24 million stream in the first 24 hours of its release.

Most Twitter engagements (retweets) for any account and most Twitter engagements for a group

Given how devoted BTS ARMY is on social media, it’s no surprise that the group earned the Guinness World Record title for the most Twitter engagements for any account and most engagements for a group — in 2019, the group had an average of 422,228 retweets on the social media app.

Fastest to 1 million followers on TikTok

BTS joined TikTok on Sept. 25, 2019, to promote their single “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, and quickly shattered the app’s record for having the quickest time to reach 1 million followers. The group secured the benchmark number in just three hours and 31 minutes of being live.

Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube

“Butter” broke several records on YouTube — ahead of the video’s premiere, 3.9 million users were waiting to watch it, a figure that also earned the group the title for the most viewers for the premiere of any video on the website.

Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group

The music video for “Butter” would earn a whopping 108,200,000 views within the first 24 hours of its release. The group previously held the title in August 2020 with the official video for “Dynamite.” With this figure, “Butter” would also become the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.

Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours

BTS secured this title on August 22, 2020, with the release of their music video for “Dynamite,” which amassed 101,100,000 views.

Most viewers for a music concert livestream on a bespoke platform

As livestream concerts became a staple in 2020 due to the pandemic, BTS did the virtual concert Bang Bang Con: The Live, with 756,000 fans across 107 countries tuning in to watch the show. With this concert, BTS also secured the Guinness World Record title for the most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (current year).

Most “daesang” (“grand prize”) awards won at the Mnet Asian Music Awards

As of 2020, BTS has won a total of 13 Daesang awards (South Korea) at the Mnet Asian Music Awards between 2016 and 2020.

Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group

At the 34th annual Kids’ Choice Awards on March 13, BTS tied Fifth Harmony with a total of five Kids’ Choice Awards. BTS earned their first Kids’ Choice Award in 2018 for favorite global music star and added wins for favorite music group in 2020 and 2021. BTS additionally won favorite global music star a second time and favorite song.

Best-selling album in South Korea

According to Guinness World Records, BTS sold approximately 4,440,800 units of their album Map of the Soul: 7, earning the K-pop group the record title for best-selling album in their home country as of March 2021.

Highest earnings for a K-pop band

Forbes estimated that BTS earned $50 million in 2020, a number that was significantly boosted by their reported $170 million in touring revenue. The estimate placed the group at No. 47 on the magazine’s list of highest-earning celebrities for the year.

Most followed group on Instagram

In April 2021, BTS secured the title for the most followers for a group on Instagram — at the time, the group had 40,220,226 followers, which has now jumped to over 57 million as of December 2021.

Bonus: Fastest to reach both 1 and 10 million followers on Instagram (V)

All seven members of BTS debuted solo Instagram accounts on Dec. 6, but V amassed the most followers in the shortest amount of time. Guinness World Records announced that it took a mere 43 minutes for him to reach 1 million followers on the platform, with the figure jumping to 10 million in just four hours and 52 minutes.