See Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in ‘Weird Al’ Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood is taking on the role as pop queen Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe’s upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, and the first look of the transformation has fans doing a double take.

The photo, first shared by Rolling Stone, finds the 34-year-old actress rocking Madonna’s classic look, complete with a tulle skirt, cross earrings, fingerless lace gloves and, of course, the teased hair.

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in The Roku Channel’s ‘Weird Al.’ Courtesy of The Roku Channel

Wood also shared the photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday (Mar. 2), captioning the snap, “The secret’s out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel’s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.” See her post here.

Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss are all set to star alongside Wood in The Roku Channel biopic, which stars Radcliffe as Yankovic himself.

According to a press release, “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

There isn’t much information yet on what role Wood as Madonna plays in the biopic’s plot, but Yankovic parodied her 1984 song “Like a Virgin,” which he turned into “Like a Surgeon” a year later.