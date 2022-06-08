You Have to See ENHYPEN’s ‘Magic’ Cover of a Queen Classic

ENHYPEN put their own spin on a Queen classic Tuesday as part of their studio session with Coke.

Performing “A Kind of Magic,” the K-pop boy band transformed the title track from Queen’s 1986 album into a relentless, atmospheric bop, adding synth overtones to the classic rock of the original. “The bell that rings inside your mind/ Is challenging the doors of time/ It’s a kind of magic/ The waiting seems eternity/ The day will dawn of sanity/ Is this a kind of magic?/ It’s a kind of magic,” the septet croon on the song.

Originally released as the third single from Freddie Mercury & co.’s 12th studio set, “A Kind of Magic” hit No. 3 in the rockers’ native U.K. after being used as the end title for the ’86 fantasy adventure film Highlander and peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The surviving members of Queen most recently performed “We Are the Champions” outside Buckingham Palace with Adam Lambert for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s Heeseung just delivered his own solo cover of Justin Bieber’s Justice-era deep cut “Off My Face.”

The Korean act also sat down for their second try at ELLE‘s Song Association in April, where they sang everything from their own “Polaroid Love” and “Given-Take” to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” BTS’ “Dynamite” and “Butter” and more.

Listen to ENHYPEN’s synth-driven take on Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” below.