ENHYPEN to Enter the Pokémon Universe With Collaborative Single

ENHYPEN is ready to catch ’em all with the Pokémon Music Collective, as they’re teaming up for a fun new single, “One and Only.”

The track is set to arrive on July 12 along with a music video, and is “inspired by the sounds of the Pokémon series video game universe by artists across multiple genres,” per a press release. The music video teaser will be revealed on ENHYPEN’s official YouTube channel a week before the song’s release, on July 5.

It’s been a big year for ENHYPEN, as the seven-member boy band dropped their fourth mini album, DARK BLOOD, in May. The project peaked at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and gave the group its fifth top 10-charting effort on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, coming in at No. 2.

Ahead of the group’s mini album release, they spoke with Billboard News and revealed that fans would be treated to a brand new style. “Our choreography is also very different from our previous ones. It’s very new. Out of everything we’ve done after debuting as ENHYPEN, I think its by far the most original,” Jungwon told host Tetris Kelly. “I think the quality of our video content is even higher this time around. I feel like they’re not going to expect this from us.”

ENHYPEN is also set to head off on their second world tour this summer, with the U.S. leg scheduled to kick off in October.