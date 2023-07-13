ENHYPEN Enters the Pokémon Universe With ‘One and Only’: Watch

It’s game on for ENHYPEN, which enters the Pokémon universe with the collaborative new single “One and Only.”

Accompanying the new number is a shiny music video, which sees each member of the K-pop boyband team up with a Pokémon buddy, through a partnership with the so-called Pokémon Music Collective.

All the faves are there, including Pikachu, Charizard, Charmander and Snorlax.

It’s as upbeat a song and clip as you’ll find. Channeling Al Jarreau’s “Mornin,'” the lads get about their daily routine with their animated friends in tow, and enjoy a camping getaway with an unexpected caravan flight.

Announced late June, the collab is “inspired by the sounds of the Pokémon series video game universe by artists across multiple genres,” per a press release.

“We are so delighted to participate in this project, given our love for Pokémon. ‘One and Only’ is a vibrant pop-genre track that perfectly complements the dynamic energy of both Pokémon and ENHYPEN,” the septet says in a statement.

Earlier this month, ENHYPEN announced the dates and venues for its FATE World Tour, which will include stops across cities in Asia and the United States.

The Asian swing of the jaunt— the group’s second world tour — will kick off with two dates at Seoul’s KSPO Dome July 29-30. Japan follows in early September, the first being a visit to Osaka’s Kyocera Dome Osaka Sept. 2-3. Less than two weeks later in Tokyo, K-pop stars will play a pair of dates at the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 13-14.

As previously reported, ENHYPEN will then head to the United States starting with an Oct. 6 stop at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The group will also play shows in Glendale, Ariz.; Houston; Dallas; and Newark, N.J., before concluding the U.S. leg on Oct. 22 at Chicago’s United Center.

Comprising Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki, ENHYPEN is a creation of BELIFT LAB, making their debut in November 2020.

Since then, they’ve landed two top 10s on the Billboard 200, with 2022’s Manifesto : Day 1 (peaking at No. 6), and 2023’s Dark Blood (No. 4). Three more titles have landed in the top 40.

With “Utau,” J-pop producer imase last year kick-started the Pokémon Music Collective, an initiative of Universal Music Japan and The Pokémon Company.

Watch Pokémon X ENHYPEN’s “One and Only” below.