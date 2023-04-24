K-Pop Star to Watch: ENHYPEN

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

Created through the 2020 competition show I-Land — executive-produced by HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk with guest judges and appearances from K-pop legends Rain and Zico, plus HYBE groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER — ENHYPEN is the first act under Belift Lab, a joint venture between HYBE and influential Korean entertainment and media company CJ E&M. After whittling down 23 K-pop hopefuls representing Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia and the United States, contestants Jungwon, Jay, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Jake, Sunoo and Ni-ki completed ENHYPEN’s final lineup.

The septet has quickly proved its clout, earning its first top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 last July with Manifesto: Day 1, and playing arenas for its first world tour, which kicked off its U.S. leg with two nights in Anaheim’s Honda Center. With few details currently available beyond the group confirming a new album coming in May, ENHYPEN has committed to telling the story of its career through each release.

“Every album and every song we put out sort of portrays what we’re feeling in that moment and what we’re going through,” Jake told Billboard in a 2022 interview. “Our first album [Border: Day One] was about moving on from I-Land, becoming an idol, and debuting. Our second one [Border: Carnival] was sort of saying what we felt while performing as an artist. Now, it’s been two years since we became an idol and now we’re sharing our story to the whole world. Every album has its own meaning, and I think that’s one of our strongest points.” Jay said the music documents ENHYPEN’s “history.”

Whatever it tells this time, the multinational group representing Korea, Japan, Australia and America is determined to stay together and thrive as a septet.

“We started together as seven members and it has an absolute value for me,” Heeseung told Billboard last year. “Every member I hold dearest to my heart.”

LISTEN TO: “Blessed-Cursed,” “Drunk-Dazed,” “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” “Polaroid Love”

A version of this story originally appeared in the April 22, 2023, issue of Billboard.