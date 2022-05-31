ENHYPEN’s Heeseung Delivers a Stunning Cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’: Watch

ENHYPEN‘s Heeseung is taking a brief break from the group and going solo — but only for his most recent song cover. The K-pop star decided to give a Justin Bieber track a try in a video posted to ENHYPEN’s official YouTube channel on Monday (May 30), going for Justice deep cut “Off My Face.”

In the visual, Heeseung appears in a space flooded with sunlight, surrounded by studio lights and amps while dressed in a simple black jacket, white shirt, and dangling earrings. The 20-year-old stays true to the serene nature of the track, infusing his version with subtle vocal runs and breathy moments.

“‘Cause I’m off my face, in love with you/ I’m out my head, so into you/ And I don’t know how you do it/ But I’m forever ruined by you, ooh-ooh-ooh,” he sings on the chorus of the song.

“‘Off My Face’ is a song I often enjoy listening to by an artist whom I highly respect,” the K-pop singer explained in a statement of his decision to cover the tune. “It’s taken almost two years to release a cover for our fans ENGENEs, and I really wanted them to hear my version of it.”

“Off My Face” is the fourth track on Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice. The album, which was released in March 2021 (and later received two deluxe edition releases later in the year), has spent a total of 61 weeks on the Billboard 200, and peaked in the No. 1 spot of the chart for two weeks.

Heeseung previously sang a snippet of the Justice track during ENHYPEN’s recent appearance at the KPOP.FLEX festival in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier in May. During their set, the group also sang some of their major hits, including “Drunk-Dazed,” “Fever” and their TikTok hit “Polaroid Love” at the K-pop festival. ENHYPEN is continuing the promotion of their recent album, DIMENSION: ANSWER.

Watch Heeseung’s cover of “Off My Face” below.