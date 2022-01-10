ENHYPEN Pay Homage to ’90s Boy Bands in ‘Blessed-Cursed’ Video: Watch

ENHYPEN has returned with a bang. The K-pop group officially released their new album, DIMENSION: ANSWER, on Monday (Jan. 10), and with it, a larger-than-life video for the album’s lead single, “Blessed-Cursed.”

The stylish video kicks off grainy footage of the group watching a New Year’s Eve countdown on the last day of 1999 before entering the year 2000. The K-pop idols all raise their wine glasses as they enter the new year, before a guitar riff starts the energetic track. Like the dance-routine heavy music videos for boy bands in the ’90s and early 2000s, ENHYPEN switch between colorful rooms, expertly coordinated moves and outfits inspired by the futuristic fashions of the time throughout the visual.

Explore Explore ENHYPEN See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

DIMENSION: ANSWER is the follow up to ENHYPEN’s debut album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA. The album, released on Oct. 12, 2021, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart. The group spoke with Billboard about the release and revealed that the “dimension” concept is an expansion of their sound after debuting as a group.

“Since our debut, we have been expressing our experiences as artists and honest emotions through our music. ENHYPEN’s authentic story of growth is the biggest inspiration for our music. Continuing from the ‘BORDER’ series, ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ is an extension of our story,” member Jungwon explained. “We realize that our post-debut world is even more complex and multidimensional than we expected, and find ourselves in a dilemma while facing a variety of desires between being an artist, as well as an individual. However, this album contains our determination to move forward to find the answers.”

Watch the video for “Blessed-Cursed” below.