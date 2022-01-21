20 Questions With Emmy Meli: ‘I Am Woman’ Singer Says Song’s Explosive Success ‘Didn’t Feel Real’

Emmy Meli is enjoying one of the biggest breakout hits of the young year, as her self-love anthem “I Am Woman” has accrued millions of streams and scored a Hot 100 debut after its empowering hook was floated out online last year.

The 22-year-old Long Beach native quickly watched her world transform, as scribbled lyrics in her notebook became the basis of a TikTok sensation; thanks in part to a label deal with Disruptor/Arista, “I Am Woman” is now crossing over to streaming services and radio, with a No. 74 peak to date on the Hot 100 chart.

“I Am Woman” received a new Lisa Eaton-directed music video this week, while a debut EP is in the works. Before then, Meli answered Billboard’s 20 questions about her musical background, online success and 2022 plans.

1. What’s the first piece of music that you bought for yourself, and what was the medium?

I was a total Y2K kid, I had a portable CD player with a holder. The first CD I bought was a Miley Cyrus CD, not sure which one, but I remember listening to that every morning by waking up to it.

2. What was the first concert you saw?

The first concert I saw was a Jonas Brothers concert when I was about 9. I actually was working at the coffee shop Rubies and Diamond in Hollywood and I served Joe Jonas his coffee. Then, I saw the Jonas Brothers going backstage as I was getting off the Red Carpet at Jingle Ball. It’s just a crazy full-circle moment!

3. What did your parents do for a living when you were a kid?

My mom was a graphic web designer and my dad was a package designer. Both are very artistic.

4. Who made you realize you could be an artist full-time?

Honestly it wasn’t a specific artist. There are so many artists that have shaped me as a musician and creative, but I have always known what I wanted to do. It was art in general, I was put on this planet knowing what I was put here to do for some reason.

5. What’s at the top of your professional bucket list?

I want to tour the world, win a Grammy and go to the Met Gala.

6. How did your hometown/city shape who you are?

I came from a small town. I didn’t come from money, or connections. It taught me hard work and made me passionate because I wanted to do something different from everyone around me.

7. What’s the last song you listened to?

”Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye. That song just makes me happy.

8. If you could see any artist in concert, dead or alive, who would it be?

Amy Winehouse.

9. How has the pandemic affected your creative process?

The pandemic helped me take myself seriously, not just as an artist but as a human being. It gave me the time to be an artist and put myself in the studio. I just did what I needed to do.

10. When, where and how did “I Am Woman” come together?

It came from a dream and I started saying these mantras to myself every morning. They helped me get through my day by giving me confidence in myself. I began to appreciate the unique qualities I have. I put that to music and now we have “I AM WOMAN.”

11. As you finished writing it, did you have any inkling that its hook would garner such a strong response?

I had no idea whatsoever. I felt the power in the simplicity of the words and statements. I never thought it would reach as many people as it did.

12. Can you describe your experience of watching the song explode on TikTok, then cross over to streaming platforms?

It didn’t feel real AT ALL. I couldn’t quite process what was happening. Everything I dreamed was coming true before my eyes. I couldn’t comprehend. There were times where I’d watch the videos and just cry.

13. What’s been the most meaningful reaction to “I Am Woman” to you so far?

All of them. The reaction to body positivity, the joys of motherhood and what it means to be a mom. I loved people showing their art and talents. The vulnerability that was shared showed how people worked through trauma and how strength was restored through art.

14. How did your label deal with Disruptor/Arista come together, and what’s it been like joining the label roster?

I am really thankful for my team. It was amazing how quickly Disruptor handled the release of “I AM WOMAN.” I have loved working with Arista and am really happy to be a part of the family and so grateful to work with them.

15. What can fans of “I Am Woman” expect from your upcoming debut EP?

They can expect to find out more about who I am as a person and artist. They will see what kind of art I have always intended to make. I think they will be pleasantly surprised.

16. What’s your karaoke go-to?

Honestly, “Valerie.”

17. What’s one thing your most devoted fans don’t know about you?

Something people might not know is I was a real troublemaker growing up. In school, I was always getting in trouble. I’d be drawing, reading, writing songs. My attention was always turned toward creating.

18. What movie, or song, always makes you cry?

Oh my… A Walk To Remember always makes me cry.

19. What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2022?

In 2022 I plan to tour (Covid allowing), put out my EP, and just show the world my music!

20. What’s one piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

I say… Don’t care what people think about you. It’s a habit that keeps you stuck where you are and always second-guessing yourself. What I have learned is that being who you are takes you miles and miles further.