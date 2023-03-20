Watch Emma Stone Freaking Out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Kick-Off Just Like the Rest of You

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour over the weekend with a three-hour, 44-song extravaganza that folded in songs from all 10 of her studio albums at a stadium blow-out that was everything Swifties could have hoped for.

But also, she made her pal actress Emma Stone absolutely lose it. The Cruella star went viral after Friday night’s show in Glendale, Arizona when video surfaced of the star dancing like 60,000 people weren’t watching as she belted out the lyrics to “You Belong With Me.” In a TikTok entitled “Emma Stone losing her gd mind over YBWM,” Stone can be seen shouting the chorus and pumping her first from the VIP section.

Another video caught Stone going just as hard during “Fearless,” singing along and busting out some serious arm choreography. Stone and Swift have been friends for more than 15 years and there was good reason for Emma to be so hyped, as by all accounts Taylor brought some serious thunder to the kick-off of her first tour in five years.

“I can’t even go into how much I’ve missed you… I don’t know how to process all of this and how it’s making me feel right now… let me start by saying you’re making me feel fantastic,” Swift told the crowd at the sold-out show. The eagerly anticipated kick-off to Swift’s stadium tour left such a pop blast radius that country singer Kelsea Ballerini stopped in the middle of her show on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey to do a quick check-in.

“Can I just level with you for a minute?” Ballerini asked her audience. “Is anyone stalking The Eras Tour? Has it started?… I’m gonna stalk it after this, but I have one question. Is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?” For the record, yes, the Lover favorite that had never been publicly performed live by Swift finally got its time to shine at State Farm Stadium during the two-night opening run.

Check out the videos below.