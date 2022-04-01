Emeli Sandé Comes Out: ‘I Definitely Feel Happier Than Ever’

British pop singer/songwriter Emeli Sandé has revealed that she’s in love with a woman who might just be “the one.” In an interview with Metro, Sandé came out and said that she’s fallen for a classical pianist she met when she was studying classical music and that her unnamed love feels like “the one for life.”

Explore Explore Emeli Sandé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place,” Emeli told the magazine, explaining that the couple met through music and that their union has made her “definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.”

The singer just dropped her new album, Let’s Say For Instance, which includes the single “There’s Isn’t Much.” The chorus of the song finds Sandé singing, “‘Cause no matter who I love/ And no matter who I touch/ I’m afraid there isn’t much/ Without you.” The song’s video is packed with female dancers who Metro reported director Mareike Macklon described as being part of the “queer community.”

Sandé, who was married to longtime boyfriend marine biologist Adam Gouraguine for two years (2012-2014), said she wasn’t sure when asked by Metro if she now identifies as bisexual. “I’m not sure what I identify as, but I guess so,” she reportedly said. “I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

In a nod to how serious the new relationship feels, Sandé told Metro she has already introduced her new love — whom she met after the COVID-19 lockdown ended — to her parents. “All good,” she said of the trip home to Aberdeenshire, England.

Back in October, Sandé released the garage-inspired “Look What You’ve Done,” her first self-produced song and the second release in what she described at the time as an era of “rebirth” in her career that was freeing her from external expectations. “‘Look What You’ve Done’ marks a big milestone for me. It’s my first release that I have produced and it feels so good to have my full creative fingerprint on it,” Emeli said in a statement at the time.

“I first wrote this song in Switzerland, sat at my piano staring out at a gorgeous lake surrounded by beautiful snow-tipped mountains. The song is about the complete surrender we experience when falling in love and explores the euphoria which accompanies that loss of control in both mind and body. I hope it makes people fall in love, dream and, of course, dance.”

Sandé joined Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tom Odell, Paloma Faith and Eurovision winner Jamala at Tuesday’s “Concert For Ukraine” benefit show.

Check out “There Isn’t Much” below.