Elton John Fondly Remembers Dancing to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ With Queen Elizabeth II

Sir Elton John has many fond memories of his time with late British royal Queen Elizabeth II. The nation’s longest-reigning monarch — who was laid to rest on Monday in an elaborate ceremony honoring the 96-year-old queen’s 70 years on the throne — got an emotional send-off from John, who shared a pair of images on Instagram to commemorate his relationship with the only queen most Britons have ever known.

“Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen. My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour,” John wrote on Monday alongside a 1970s photo in which he is meeting the queen, as well a as a more recent shot of them shaking hands.

“I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees,” he added of the grand celebrations of the queen’s long reign, including the 2022 Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne at which he played a moving “Your Song” in a pre-recorded performance. “They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for.”

One of those memories he cherishes the most was an unexpectedly rocking one for the figurehead known for adhering to royal decorum. “Dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle,” John shared of their shimmy to Billy Haley’s 1955 rock classic. “Or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand. She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

John, 75, said he was “deeply saddened” when the news broke on Sept. 8 that the queen had passed. That same night, John paid musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Toronto during one of his shows, calling her an “inspiring presence to be around” before performing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” in her honor.

