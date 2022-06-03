Elton John Assures Fans He’s in ‘Top Health’ After Wheelchair Picture

Elton John is doing just fine. The singer took to Instagram on Friday (June 3) to assure his fans that he’s in “top health” after a tabloid report claimed he was “frail” alongside a picture of the rock legend being helped into a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany this week. In the pic, the 75-year-old singer was seen wearing a Gucci track suit and mask as he was transferred to a wheelchair while in Germany for two shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair,” John wrote. “The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

He explained that after a “rousing” two-and-a-half hour show, “we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.” He added that the following night he played another “blockbuster” gig in Bern and he’s looking forward to Saturday’s (June 4) show at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

In November, John explained in an interview that a hip injury caused the postponement of his final world tour. “I wouldn’t be 100 per cent fit – I wouldn’t be 100 per cent confident because I’m in pain most of the time,” he said about trying to perform before he fully recovered. Earlier in the year, John said he suffered a fall that led to an injury that he was advised to get surgery for.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he said in a statement at the time. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.” In addition to the show, John will appear in a pre-recorded performance on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace.

