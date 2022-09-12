Elton John to Livestream Final U.S. Concert on Disney+

Even if you missed out on seeing Sir Elton John on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, you will get one last chance to experience the magic. During Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend, the Mouse House announced that Disney+ will air “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” on Nov. 20.

Explore Explore Elton John See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to Deadline, the livestream of John’s final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will chronicle the pop legend’s final American stop on what has been billed as his last-ever tour as part of a reported $30 million deal struck with Disney. The package includes the livestream as well as the previously announced documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend.

In addition to the Los Angeles show, the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road doc, co-directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry), the singer and his husband, David Furnish, will feature previously unseen concert footage of John from the past 50 years, as well as hand-written journals and contemporary footage of the singer and his family. It will culminate with footage from John’s final months on the road, ending with his Nov. 17, 19 and 20 shows in Los Angeles.

The return to Dodger Stadium is significant for John because it there in 1975 that he played a pair of sold-out shows for more than 100,000 fans that helped cement his legend in America thanks to his outrageous outfits and a cameo from tennis legend Billie Jean King, who joined him to sing backing vocals on “Philadelphia Freedom.” Photos of the gig — the first at the stadium by a rock band since the Beatles played there in 1966 — taken by photographer Terry O’Neill helped serve as the basis for some scenes in the Rocketman biopic.

After putting a cap on his U.S. tour days, John will carry on to Australia and New Zealand in January 2023 before moving on to a final string of European dates, including nine dates at the O2 in London. The singer is currently riding high at No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Sept. 10) with his Britney Spears collab “Hold Me Closer.” It’s just the third song to debut at the summit since the chart began in January 2013, following Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in March 2020 and Drake’s “Falling Back” this July.

“Closer” is the second topper for both John and Spears, as well as John’s second top 10 and Spears’ third.