Elton John Says Women Like Haim & The Linda Lindas Are ‘Making The Best Music’

When it comes to speaking his mind, Elton John has never been one to hold back. The Oscar-winning music icon shared his thoughts about the current music scene with Music Week on Tuesday (July 19).

“It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim and all these girls rocking out and making the best music,” the “Your Song” singer commented. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are.”

John’s take is consistent with his recent output. The legendary musician hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 as recently as this year when his Dua Lipa-assisted “Cold Heart” peaked at No. 7 on the chart dated January 15, 2022.

Moreover, Sir Elton John tapped rising pop sensation Rina Sawayama to be one of the supporting acts for his BST Hyde Park show last month. He also appeared on an updated version of “Chosen Family,” a track taken from Sawayama’s 2020 debut album. Last year, the five-time Grammy-winner unleashed The Lockdown Sessions; the collaborative album became his 21st Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and featured songs with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Brandi Carlile, and Miley Cyrus. Sir John explained that women are “making the best music” because “it’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that… is what music is about.”

Sir John went on to say, “It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at No. 1, but there’s not many good records in the Top 20. And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at No.3 and then disappearing to 80-something. It’s depressing.” Nonetheless, the English musician stressed that “there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart.”