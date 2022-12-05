Elton John Will Play His Final U.K. Show at Glastonbury Festival

Elton John will complete his final lap of the U.K. with a performance on one of the biggest stages of them all — Glastonbury Festival.

The Rocket Man will lift off at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, the final night of Glastonbury 2023, for what promises to be a set littered with classics.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year,” writes Glastonbury’s co-organizer Emily Eavis, daughter of founder Michael Eavis. “This will be the final U.K. show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”

Elton is calling time on his extraordinary touring career with a fittingly epic trek, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Dates began in 2018 and, when it wraps next July at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, it’s expected to set the bar as the highest grossing tour of all time. It’s just the third tour in history to pass the $600 million threshold, following U2’s 360 Tour ($736.4 million), and Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour ($776.4 million).

The British pop legend completed his final run of North America last month with a string of dates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the final of which was captured for the special, Elton John Live From Dodger Stadium, which streams exclusively on Disney+.

Established in 1970, Glastonbury is the grandaddy of U.K. festivals. And with its enviable reputation as a rite of passage and the place where all the giants of contemporary music get to work, Glastonbury has already sold out its 2023 edition long before the final bill is announced.

Next year’s event, held once again at the Eavis’ Worthy Farm, in south west England, is expected to host about 200,000 people.