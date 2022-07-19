Elton John Extends ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour In Australia and New Zealand

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on Jan. 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elton John is laying down more track for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The British pop legend today (July 20) adds five new “encore” shows to the Australasian leg of his final trek, set for January 2023.

Elton returns to Aotearoa in January 2023 to perform two rescheduled Auckland shows (Jan. 27 and 28) as part of his multi-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which was cut short when the iconic singer fell ill with pneumonia near the end of its domestic run, in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic was declared.

The Brit promised to return and fulfill his commitments to the Kiwis. He’s doing that and more, with dates added for Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Christchurch.

By the end of this run, notes Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring and AEG Presents, producers of these dates, Elton will have played 233 concerts in Australia, the third most for the Rocket Man outside the U.K. and U.S.

Elton has a special connection with Australia and New Zealand. It was in Sydney, in 1983, where the artist married recording engineer Renate Blauel, a moment that was beamed out live on national TV.

The love was reciprocated when the Farewell… tour first touched down in Australia in November 2019, for a run of 40 dates (34 Australia, six New Zealand), and over 705,000 tickets sold across a three-month period.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1, with pre-sales for Frontier members from July 28.

Currently on the road in North America, Elton will perform his final concert on U.S. soil Nov. 20 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

His exhaustive, five-year tour formally wraps in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023 after more than 350 shows.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour of Australia & New Zealand — January 2023

Jan. 10 — McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Jan. 13 — AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Jan. 18 — Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Jan. 21 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Jan. 24 — Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

Jan. 27 — Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ *

Jan. 28 — Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ *

(* rescheduled dates from 2019 tour)

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, AEG Presents and Triple M 102.9 (Newcastle), Gold 104.3 (Melbourne), WSFM 101.7 (Sydney), KIIS 97.3 (Brisbane) & Coast FM (Christchurch)