Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Music Video Is a Colorful Display of Intimacy

A month after Elton John and Britney Spears teamed up to unveil the ultimate pop collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” the duo dropped the accompanying music video for the track on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Elton John See latest videos, charts and news

While John and Spears do not appear in the clip, the Tanu Muino-directed video features a number of dancers portraying emotional and heartfelt choreography against the vibrant, colorful backdrop of Mexico City.

“This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing ‘Slave For You,’ I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to,” Muino said in a press statement. “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

Upon release, the “Rocket Man” star shared a snippet of the video to his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Check out the stunning dance video for ‘Hold Me Closer’, shot in Mexico City by the award-winning director @tanumuino beautifully capturing an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times.”

In addition to the music video, it was announced that three collectible, limited edition CD singles of “Hold Me Closer” are now available for pre-order here, and set for release in November, just in time for the holidays. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork — one with the original single artwork and the other two with fan-voted art. Each CD will also have a different track list. While all of the CDs will have the original “Hold Me Closer,” the second track will have a varied extended version: a Joel Corry Remix, or a Purple Disco Machine Remix of the single on the remaining two.

Watch the “Hold Me Closer” music video below.