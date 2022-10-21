Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Purple Disco Machine Remix of ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled a new remix of their single “Hold Me Closer” by Purple Disco Machine on Friday (Oct. 21).

The remix comes complete with an animated visualizer that depicts a couple dancing and embracing against an appropriately purple background as the two superstars croon, “I saw you dancin’ out the ocean/ Runnin’ fast along the sand/ A spirit born of earth and water/ Fire flyin’ from your hands/ Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway/ Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today.”

Interestingly, Spears’ vocals, in particular, take a much more prominent role in Purple Disco Machine’s version of the song than in the original mix, with the pop princess even treating fans to new ad libs throughout the bouncing track.

Purple Disco Machine’s reimagining of “Hold Me Closer” is actually the second remix treatment the song has received following English DJ and producer Joel Corry putting his own spin on the hit earlier this month.

Upon its August release, “Hold Me Closer” bowed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Spears her highest entry on the chart since “Scream and Shout,” her 2012 collaboration with will.i.am, a full decade ago. Since then, the pop star has openly reveled in the song’s success, publicly thanking Sir Elton for giving her the confidence to get back in the studio for the first time in years.

Meanwhile, John’s ongoing farewell tour has officially become the third-biggest in history, grossing $661 million and counting.

Watch the music video for “Hold Me Closer (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” below.