Elton John ‘Back Home and in Good Health’ After Hospitalization for Fall

The 76-year-old singer suffered minor injuries after a slip at his villa in France on Sunday.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John departs the Royal Courts of Justice on March 27, 2023 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Elton John is back at home after spending the night in a French hospital following a fall. A spokesperson for the 76-year-old singer who recently completed his yearslong Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour confirmed to Billboard on Monday morning (Aug. 28) that following a slip at his home in the south of France on Sunday, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

The source added that following check-ups, John was “immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.” Sir Elton, who has walked with a visible limp for several years, assured fans he was okay after a tabloid claimed he was “frail” alonside a picture of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind helped into a wheelchair at an airport in Germany last June. At the time, John said after a “rousing” two-and-a-half hour show he arrived at a closed Leipzig airport and faced an “extremely long walk” to his plane.

So, he said, he accepted a wheelchair ride to rest his hip; a previous hip injury had caused the postponement of his world tour due to a fall that doctors suggested required surgery. John wrapped the Yellow Brick tour in July after kicking it off in 2018 and, following a COVID-19 delay in 2020, picking it back up last year. After 330 shows that grossed a record $939.1 million and played to six million fans, John took sole control of the title of the highest-grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore history, besting pal Ed Sheeran’s two-year Divide Tour, which is at No. 2 with $776 million in grosses and attendance of 8.9 million.

