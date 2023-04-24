Ellie Goulding Celebrated Earth Day With Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Ellie Goulding celebrated Earth Day a bit early on Thursday with a visit to Vice President Kamala Harris’ official Washington D.C. residence for a special performance and commemoration of the historic climate change initiatives rolled out by the Biden-Harris administration in its first two years in office.

According to a release, Goulding was in good company during the gathering, which was also attended by: Judy Hatcher (Executive Director, Biodiversity Funders Group), Erik Stegman (CEO, Native Americans in Philanthropy) and Univ. of Michigan student Stephanie Rosas, among others. The singer played a three-pack of her hits for the VIP audience, including versions of “Love Me Like You Do,” “Burn” and “Lights” as a way of amplifying the Earth Day mission of educating and activating the environmental movement.

“It was a tremendous honor to perform for Vice President Harris and fellow environmentalists for Earth Day,” Goulding said in a statement. “VP Harris is a longtime courageous and committed leader on climate action. In particular I represent my young fans all around the world desperate for leaders to act decisively for their future.”

Back in March, Goulding invited fans to join her for a beach clean-up in Santa Monica, CA and her long-running interest in environmental issues stretches back to 2017 when she was given the UN’s New Voices Award in recognition of her activism; in 2022 she also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and was named an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund.

That same year she also received the UN Association Humanitarian of the Year award, traveled to Egypt with the UN Environment Programme and the Ocean Agency and gave a keynote at the COP27 fathering as part of the summit’s designated Biodiversity and Ocean Day.

Goulding recently released her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven.