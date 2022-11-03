Ed Sheeran Teases Next Album From Windy Set of Mystery Music Video

If you do the math, Ed Sheeran has a new album coming in 2023. The singer/songwriter teased the follow-up to his 2021 = (Equals) album on Wednesday (Nov. 2) from what sounds like the wind-swept set of a new music video as he celebrated reaching yet another impressive career milestone.

“So ‘Shivers’ has just hit a billion streams on Spotify, which makes it my 11th song as an artist and 15th song as a writer… I’m over the moon about it, thank you everyone who’s been streaming that song,” a smiling Sheeran said in a short video clip in which the wind can be heard howling in the background.

“I’m gonna celebrate by shooting a music video for my brand new album, which will be out next year,” he added with a grin. At press time no additional information was available on the project, which hyperventilating fans speculated in the comments could be called Subtract, in keeping with the mathematical theme of Sheeran’s album titles.

Subtract would make sense considering Sheeran debuted in 2011 with + (Plus), followed up in 2014 with x (Multiply), then 2017’s ÷ (Divide) and last year’s = (Equals).

Last month, Sheeran and frequent songwriting partner Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid won the European song of the year award from BMI for their global smash “Bad Habits” at the 2022 BMI London Awards. The award is given to BMI’s most performed song of the previous year by U.K. or European writers. The single spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Sheeran previously won the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The 2018 award was for “Shape of You,” which he also co-wrote with McDaid.

Check out Sheeran’s new album announcement below.