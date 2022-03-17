×
Ed Sheeran Says He’s About to Throw Us a Major ‘Curveball’ Soon

"It's gonna be a big hit, somewhere else," he told a New Zealand broadcaster.

Ed Sheeran is planning to drop a new project before month’s end that he promises will break the mold. In an interview with New Zealand’s Project NZ to promote his just-announced 2023 “Mathematics” stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand, the singer said that the mystery release will not be the latest entry to his string of mathematically titled albums, but rather a real left-field addition to his oeuvre.

Sheeran — who promised the show’s hosts that he is “not really” a maths fan — said self-deprecatingly that he realized early on that he has a “face for the radio,” and that he really didn’t want to be a “poster boy” and sell his records by leaning into a suave image. “So I had sort of figured out a way [to do] it with colors and symbols. I was like, ‘I’d love to get to a point that there’s a billboard of just red with an equals sign, or green with a multiply, or blue with a divide or orange with a plus and people go, Oh, Ed’s got a new album coming out,'” he explained.

And that’s when the surprise came in. When asked if the obvious next title choice would push him to Minus (), Ed said that did not compute, actually. “That’s not gonna be the next record I put out,” he said. “I’ve got something else that’s a bit more of a curveball. We’ve got the first thing of it dropping in 10 days. There’s gonna be something coming out. I don’t think it’s gonna be a massive hit in New Zealand though, I’ve got to be honest. It’s more gonna be a big hit somewhere else. When you hear it you’ll understand.”

Sheeran is used to tossing curveballs at his fans, including his rocking new remix of “Bad Habits” with British metal band Bring Me the Horizon and another hit collab with Camilla Cabello on her pop tune “Bam Bam.”

At press time there was no additional information about his upcoming surprise release.

Watch the interview below.

