Ed Sheeran Says New Song With Taylor Swift Is Coming on Friday

It’s finally happening.

After much speculation over a remix of Ed Sheeran‘s “The Joker and the Queen” featuring his old pal Taylor Swift, the English star seems to have finally confirmed it. During a red carpet interview with LADbible ahead of the Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), Sheeran shared that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”

“We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour,” Sheeran added, though there hasn’t been an official announcement at the time of publication.

🚨 Ed Sheeran tells @LADBible at the #BRITs that he will be releasing a song with Taylor Swift on Friday. It’s anticipated to be a remix of “The Joker And The Queen.” pic.twitter.com/XHcjoihJF8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

While Sheeran didn’t reveal what the song would be, fans are guessing it’s a remix of “The Joker and the Queen,” originally featured without Swift on Sheeran’s fourth studio album, =, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 13.

According to Twitter fan theories, there have been a series of hints that the two might be doing something together related to the song — like the Taylor Swift patch on the back of Sheeran’s jacket in his “Overpass Graffiti” video, and the equal sign Swift carved into the cake in her “I Bet You Think About Me” video.

The latest hint came on Saturday (Feb. 5), when eagle-eyed fans noticed the song credits on YouTube for Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” official lyric video showed the words “feat. Taylor Swift.”

“The Joker and the Queen” remix would not be the first time the longtime friends have worked together. The two have previously collaborated on three Swift songs: “Everything Has Changed” on Red, “End Game” on Reputation and “Run,” a vault track on Red (Taylor’s Version).