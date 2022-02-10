Ed Sheeran Offers an Early Look at ‘Joker and the Queen’ Video With Taylor Swift: Watch

Everything has changed … again. Ed Sheeran gave an early taste of the video for the remix of “The Joker and the Queen” featuring Taylor Swift on Thursday (Feb. 10).

“The Joker And The Queen with @taylorswift13 is out tonight at midnight UK time and the video will premiere on youtube at the same time,” the “Shivers” singer wrote on social media.

The premise for the new visual appears to be a sequel to the duo’s “Everything Has Changed” video. The teaser’s two stars look just like the little kids from Sheeran and Swift’s 2013 collaboration, who were making blanket forts, reading Nicholas Sparks and slow dancing in their elementary school gym. From the looks of Sheeran’s sneak peak, “The Joker and the Queen” will pick up when the kids are around high-school or college age, living parallel lives and flying solo at parties.

Possibly the sweetest detail of the teaser comes at the four-second mark, where two different pairs of hands hold up separate snapshots of Little Ed playing guitar for Little Taylor in the “Everything Has Changed” video. There’s no indication yet if Sheeran and Swift themselves will appear in the video, but if it’s truly a parallel to 2013, they may have a small cameo toward the end.

Sheeran performed his solo version of “The Joker and the Queen” at this year’s BRIT Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), where he took home the award for songwriter of the year. “Thanks @BRITs for having me last night,” he tweeted. “I can’t wait for you to hear the new version of The Joker And The Queen with @taylorswift13 on Friday.”

He and Swift are longtime friends and collaborators. After kicking off their professional relationship with “Everything Has Changed,” Sheeran joined Swift on her 2013-2014 world Red Tour, and had a verse years later on her Reputation track “End Game.” An old project of theirs titled “Run” was uncovered last year and released on Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

Watch a preview of “The Joker and the Queen” video below: