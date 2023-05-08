×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ed Sheeran Performs New ‘Subtract’ Songs in Surprise NY, Dallas and LA Pop-Up Street Gigs

The singer also kicked off his "Mathematics" tour on Saturday in Dallas.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran attends the Disney+ World Premiere of ‚"Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" at The Times Center on May 02, 2023 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Disney+

Ed Sheeran had a lot to celebrate this weekend between Friday’s release of his (Subtract) album and a win in his high-profile “Thinking Out Loud” plagiarism trial last week. Sheeran blew off some steam by debuting songs from the new collection during surprise pop-up shows on the streets of New York, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Related

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette Show Top 8 ‘Idol’ Contestants How It’s Done

The street party began in Soho, New York on Friday, when Ed jumped on top of a Volvo to perform half a dozen solo acoustic songs — including “Thinking Out Loud” and his latest single, “Boat” — in the same neighborhood where his limited-time “The Subtract Experience” pop-up shop is located.

In another video, Sheeran manned an ice cream van and handed out some treats to fans in Dallas and performed “Eyes Closed” before kicking off his Mathematics tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. The weekend also included a pop-up show atop a double-decker tour bus in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The singer wrapped his big weekend by appearing on Sunday night’s American Idol alongside another guest performer/judge, Alanis Morissette, as fill-ins for panelists Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were busy celebrating King Charles III’s coronation.

Sheeran came out on top last week after the family of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” co-writer, Ed Townsend, lost a $100 million case last week in which they claimed that Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” had infringed on the copyright of the Gaye hit.

Watch footage of Sheeran’s New York, Dallas and L.A. surprise shows below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad