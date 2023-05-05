×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ed Sheeran Drops ‘Subtract’ Visual Album With 12 New Music Videos

The clips join the previously released videos for "Eyes Closed" and "Boat" to tell a powerful story of pain and healing.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Annie Leibovitz

Ed Sheeran unveiled his sixth studio album Subtract on Friday (May 5), but he had one more surprise later in the day for his fans: a full visual album to accompany the emotional studio set.

Featuring a music video for each of the 14 songs on the album’s standard track list, the 12 new visuals join the previously released ones for singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat” to tell the story of Subtract.

Related

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s ‘- (Subtract)’: All 14 Tracks Ranked

After being sent plunging off a cliff into the ocean in the “Boat” video, the visual album unfolds chapter by chapter as Sheeran performs vulnerable highlights “Life Goes On,” which finds him dragging a giant anchor chained to his ankle as a stark representation of the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards in February 2022, and “End of Youth,” where he’s surrounded by children playing in a schoolyard as he sorrowfully rues, “It’s been a long year/ And we’re not even halfway there/ Is this the ending of youth/ When pain starts taking over?”

While all of the videos were directed by Mia Barnes in Sheeran’s hometown of Suffolk, England, one of the most powerful visuals of the bunch is the one for “Sycamore,” a subdued ballad revisiting the panic and helplessness the pop star felt in the wake of his wife, Cherry Seaborn, being diagnosed with cancer while six months pregnant with their second daughter. (Thankfully, Seaborn is now cancer-free, as the singer revealed at the premiere for his new Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.)

Ultimately, Subtract is a story of Sheeran working through his grief and healing process, as demonstrated in the closing mini-movie for “The Hills of Aberfeldy.” “So when I’m home/ I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to/ Yet I know/ I have never told you/ Darling, we fall in love with the hills of Aberfeldy,” the hitmaker sings as he emerges from the ocean, soaked and damaged but ultimately in tact.

Watch Sheeran’s Subtract visual album in full below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad