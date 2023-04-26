Ed Sheeran ‘Subtract Experience’ Pop-Ups Coming to NY, Dallas, LA, Chicago & Boston

Ed Sheeran is hitting the road. Sure, the singer is not, technically, slated to play shows in North America until the June 29 kick-off of his 48-date tour at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. But before that Sheerios can get their Ed fill via the “Subtract Experience Pop-Up,” which will hit New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston in May.

The American Express-sponsored event is described in a release as a chance for fans to “dive deep into the visuals of his new album, – (Subtract) and experience more #withAmex including limited edition merchandise, official signed CDs, immersive installations and a dedicated in-store shopping experience.”

The pop-ups will be open in all five cities from May 5-7; click here for the addresses and hours.

The last installment of Sheeran’s maths-focused series of albums, Subtract is due out on May 5. The singer released the collection’s opening track, “Boat,” last week and explained the inspiration for the accompanying video that brings home the tune’s lyrical metaphor for depression.

‘Boat’ is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram last week. The ballad is the follow-up to the lead single, “Eyes Closed,” from the album Sheeran said he’s been working on for a decade.

“Trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” he previously said about the thematic lines that run through the LP. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

The four-part documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will start streaming on Disney+ starting May 3, featuring never-before-seen personal archive clips, interviews and performances.

Check out a tweet about the “Experience” below.