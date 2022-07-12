Ed Sheeran Upstaged At Show By Kid With Killer Dance Moves: Watch

Even Ed Sheeran knows when he’s being upstaged. The singer gave props to a fleet-footed young man who absolutely scorched the dancefloor during one of Sheeran’s recent stadium shows. In a two-minute video uploaded on Monday (July 11), the youngster is shown owning the arena floor during a gig by Sheeran, who can be heard in the distance performing “Bad Habits,” though all eyes appear to be on the dance dynamo doing his thing.

From spinning on the floor to hopping in the air, kicking out his heels, doing the stanky leg, playing air guitar, flossing and busting out his version of popping and locking, the kid is unstoppable and the crowd of fans around him can’t get enough either. “Think it’s about time Ed gets a backup dancer,” reads the caption on the video posted by Sheeran’s team.

Proud mama Michelle, said her soccer-loving son, Joseph, was “living his best life” at the Sheeran show last month. “Memories that will last forever than you Ed you was amazing.” Sheeran is in the midst of his massive +–=÷x (Mathematics) Tour, which is slated to touch down at the Johan Crujiff Arena in Amsterdam on Thursday (July 14).

Last week, Ed popped up in the dreamy video for Burna Boy‘s “For My Hand,” in which he joins the Nigerian pop star for an elevator ride to the stars in search of true love. The song appears on Burna’s just-released sixth album, Love, Damini. Sheeran also recently teamed with independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak for a limited-edition capsule collection, splashed with butterfly prints and designs inspired by his latest studio album, equals.

Check out videos of Joseph busting his moves below.

