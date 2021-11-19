Ed Sheeran Prepping ‘Shivers’ Remix With K-Pop Singers Sunmi and Jessi

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to give you even more “Shivers.” The singer will team up with K-pop stars Sunmi and Jessi for a new version of the song from his = (Equals) album, which is slated to drop on Wednesday (Nov. 24). Sunmi posted a brief preview of the remake on Twitter on Thursday night (Nov. 18), featuring images of all three singers along with a 12-second snippet.

It’s just a little taste, though, as all we get is the song’s beat and the sound of a female voice crooning, “boy you give shivers… oooh.” According to the tweet, the song will drop at 4 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving eve. At press time Sheeran had not confirmed the release of the remix of the second single from his current album and a spokesperson had not returned requests for comment.

It will not, however, be the only “Shivers” remix in the universe. EDM star Dillon Francis dropped his house-y take on the song last week, giving the track a bright, bouncy makeover. Ed definitely seems to be in the mood to keep Sheerios up all night on this album cycle, with a brand new TCTS remix of another = track, “Overpass Graffiti,” dropping on Friday morning (Nov. 19).

The “Shivers” remix will drop during a busy week for Sheeran, coming two days after he dips into the Pokémon Go world for a special AR performance of some classic hits and tunes from the new album. The show will be available through the PG app in the in-game News area beginning on Monday (Nov. 22) at 2 p.m. ET through Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. ET and find him playing “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Times” and “Shivers.”

Check out the preview below.