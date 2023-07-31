Ed Sheeran Got Roasted While Serving Dogs At Chicago’s Legendary Weiner Circle: ‘Way Too Proper and Friendly’

There are way worse things you could be called than “too polite.” In fact, if you’ve been to Chicago’s legendary Weiner Circle hot dog stand anytime, but especially on a bleary late night/early morning for a double dog with all the fixins, you have likely been called way, way worse.

After all, the 40-year-old stand’s unofficial motto is “What the f–k do you want?”

So it made sense that when Ed Sheeran popped in on Saturday (July 29) to sling a few dogs before taking a ride downtown to play his sold-out gig at Soldier Field, the notoriously spicy staff had something to say about his weirdly well-mannered approach. “Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” the stand tweeted on Saturday along with a pic of a beaming Sheeran behind the counter mobbed by Sheerios snapping pics.

Not surprisingly, the place was mobbed after posting a teaser earlier in the day when its sign read, “Do you want edchup with that?” Dropping in to Weiner Circle has become a right of passage for some stars visiting Chicago, but only if they’re willing to put up with the staff’s patented trash talk. And Sheeran definitely got it, posting a video of his kitchen crash with the caption, “This place is legendary is [sic] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it.”

Sheeran seemed to relish the chance, smiling sheepishly as a manager walked him through the kitchen, grabbed his arm and told patrons, “hey look motherf—ers, look!” while Sheerios screamed in delight in a video shared by the singer. “He’s nervous, because you won’t shut the f–k up!” the staffer later joked while giving Ed a ceremonial sprinkling with Weiner Circle holy water (aka pickle juice) and warning the mob to, “grab one dog, one picture and keep that s–t moving!”

Sheeran’s next show is on Saturday (August 5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Check out some tweets about Sheeran’s dog party below.

Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

Our favorite bloke https://t.co/qMaickxgzx — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 30, 2023

We’ve got a bit of a line today pic.twitter.com/Fa3r2Knv9a — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

Special guest coming this afternoon, can you guess who it is? pic.twitter.com/uregxFJYZY — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023