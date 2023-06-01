Ed Sheeran Blasts Back at Lewis Capaldi’s NSFW Anti-Ed Chant at Festival

One good f-bomb deserves another. Ed Sheeran posted a four-letter response to Lewis Capaldi on Wednesday (May 31) after the “Wish You the Best” singer took a dig at him during his headlining set at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in his native Scotland on Sunday.

“I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends you f…,” Sheeran said with a smile on his face as he added some saltier bleeped language. The video came with a playful message tweaking Capaldi using his own lyrics, with Sheeran writing, “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved.”

Sheeran also included the original offending video, in which Capaldi tells the capacity crowd, “Ed is not here today… yeah, f–k ’em! Everybody on the count of three say ‘F–k you, Ed!'” The crowd then dutifully followed Capaldi’s command. The two pop stars have playfully poked each other before about a house Sheeran suggested Capaldi buy that created a fake rift between them.

Capaldi had reason to celebrate this week, as his sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, rocketed to No. 1 in the U.K. According to the Official Charts Company, it was the most streamed, downloaded and physically purchased LP during the latest chart cycle, with more than 95,000 chart sales, and it surpassed the 76,000 first week chart units notched by Sheeran’s Subtract album.

The big opening easily bested the chart debut of Lewis’s 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which accumulated 89,000 chart units in its first seven days.

Watch Sheeran’s response video below.