Ed Sheeran Beaming Into Pokémon Go Universe For Special Performance

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to Pokémon Go into the AR world for a special performance on the wildly popular mobile game from Niantic. Sheeran announced the collab early Thursday morning (Nov. 18), revealing, “I’m going to be performing a couple of songs from = (Equals) on @pokemongoapp,” along with a special appearance from Ed’s favorite Pokémon, a sunglasses-wearing Squirtle.

Explore Explore Ed Sheeran See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The PG folks also had some fun with the unexpected virtual link-up in a cheeky post on the game’s official site, unveiling the event with a series of puns using Sheeran’s song titles. “We might have some ‘Bad Habits,’ but listening to Ed Sheeran songs isn’t one of them! They’re just so ‘Perfect,’ they give us ‘Shivers.’ But enough ‘Thinking Out Loud’… We’re excited to announce that, for the ‘First Times’ ever, we’ll be collaborating with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran!”

The show will be available through the PG app in the in-game News area beginning on Monday (Nov. 22) at 2 p.m. ET through Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. And in case you didn’t get the hint in the announcement, it will feature a mix of classics and songs from the singer’s latest album: “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Times” and “Shivers.”

The event will include a number of the expected Pokémon Go gameplay elements, including some water-type Pokémon and a special sunglass-wearing variety of Squirtle available to catch. “Ed always chooses the water-type Pokémon to be his first partner,” the company said, noting that there will also be = sweatshirts for your avatar.

Check out the teases below.