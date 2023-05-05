Ed Sheeran to Perform ‘Subtract’ in Full for the First Time to Launch Apple Music Live Season 2

Apple Music Live is returning for season two on Wednesday (May 10), and Ed Sheeran is kicking off the live performance series by performing his upcoming album – (pronounced Subtract) in full for the first time.

Sheeran will be delivering the album alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National, who worked with the 32-year-old superstar to produce and co-write the project. The performance will debut on Wednesday (May 10) at noon PT via Apple Music’s website here and Apple TV+.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said in a press release. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

The 14-track new album arrived on Friday (May 5) via Atlantic Records, marking the final installment in Sheeran’s decade-long mathematical album era, following 2011’s +, 2014’s x, 2017’s ÷ and 2021’s =.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air,” Sheeran said of the inspiration behind the album when announcing it back in March. “As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life. This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”