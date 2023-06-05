Ed Sheeran Slings Philly’s Finest For Fans Between Gigs: ‘It’s Cheesesteak Time!’

Ed Sheeran pulled off one of his patented surprise pop-ins on Saturday when he slid into the kitchen at Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia to serve up the city’s most beloved late night snack for fans after performing an intimate gig the night before at The Met.

“Philly, obviously it’s cheesesteak time and I am going to learn how to make a cheesesteak,” Sheeran said in an Instagram video of his adventure as he rode to Philip’s for his tutorial. Alerted to his pending presence by an earlier social post, screaming fans were there to greet the singer as he walked into the kitchen to meet owners Joseph and Philip Baldino.

The beefy brothers were more than happy to explain to Sheeran the finer points of marrying the “slabs” (the ribeye meat that goes on the sandwich) and the “wiz” (the banana yellow melted cheese that goes on top), as Ed dug in and scooped the steak into buns while learning the finer points of “wit” or “witout” wiz.

Handing a finished product through the window, Ed asked a customer how he did and after a bite she gave two thumbs up and deemed his work “perfect” in a town that has plenty of thoughts on what makes a cheesesteak beautiful. “This is beyond unbelievable,” said co-owner Joe, joking that Sheeran did a better job on his first outing than his brother Philip.

Following his meat-venture, Sheeran got back to his day job with a stadium gig at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, doubling down on the Philly of it all by wearing beloved former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb’s jersey.

Watch Sheeran sling sone steak below.