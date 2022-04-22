Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Lil Baby for ‘2Step,’ With Proceeds Donated to Ukraine Relief

Ed Sheeran called on Lil Baby to unveil a brand new version of “2Step,” which originally appeared on Sheeran’s latest album, =.

The song, which arrived on Friday (April 22), comes alongside the accompanying music video that was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before the current crisis in the country escalated.

To support the victims of the unnecessary violence, Sheeran will be donating his record royalties from the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ed Sheeran Lil Baby See latest videos, charts and news

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighboring countries are working to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need.

“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran said in a press statement. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x”

“This video really reminds us of the best of times; it was the last video we did before our world fell apart,” the video’s Ukrainian production company, Radioaktivefilm, added. “Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now.”

Listen to “2Step” and watch the video below.