Ed Sheeran Is the First Artist to Hit 100 Million Followers on Spotify and All He Got Was a Lousy T-Shirt

Ed Sheeran just became the first artist to cross the 100 million followers mark on Spotify and all he got was a lousy t-shirt. Okay, it wasn’t lousy, it was actually pretty sweet. The singer revealed the big news on Tuesday (July 27) via a video in which he shows off the celebratory tee marking the milestone, which reads, “ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS.”

“Absolutely mental,” Sheeran captioned the 43-second video, in which he waders around backstage at one of his shows to see if anyone notices the landmark message. “So I just hit 100 million followers on Spotify and Spotify has sent me this T-shirt. So I’m going to walk around the stadium and ask people to ask me about my 100 million followers,” Sheeran says with a smile in the selfie video in which he sets out in search of anyone who cares.

“Because they’re all going to be so excited for me!” he says enthusiastically.

They’re not.

Ed walks up to a series of tour staffers and points to his shirt waiting for their elated response, only to be met with the kind of bored, jaded looks that one would reasonably expect from a road crew grinding away to set up the stadium show. “Whatever,” croaks a non-plussed gentleman named Mark. To be fair, nobody cares.

Nobody, that is, except Ed’s opening act, Maisie Peters, who gives him the kind of enthusiastic praise he was looking for. “Well done, Ed Sheeran!” she says before giving him a sweet hug.

The 100 million mark puts Sheeran ahead of a number of other prominent stars, including Ariana Grande (81.7 million), Billie Eilish (66.3 million), Drake (65.5 million) and Justin Bieber (63.6 million). Sheeran’s next scheduled tour date is on Friday (July 29) at the Stade De France in Paris.

