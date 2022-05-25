Ed Sheeran Announces ‘Tour Edition’ of ‘=’ With 4 New Songs

On Wednesday (May 25), Ed Sheeran shared the news that he’s cooked up a new deluxe edition of his 2021 album =.

“There’s new Ed music on the way! The tour edition of ‘=’ drops this Friday,” he captioned the announcement on Twitter. “Includes 9 additional tracks, 2 brand new ones, and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”

The singer played a fictional version of himself in the 2018 musical film Yesterday starring Himesh Patel and Lily James, but his two original tracks from the movie — “One Life” and “Penguins” — were never officially released until now. There’s no word yet, though, on what the nine added tracks and two previously unheard songs will be.

Originally unveiled in October, = (pronounced “Equals”) debuted as Sheeran fourth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and includes singles “Bad Habits,” “Shivers,” “Overpass Graffiti” and “The Joker and the Queen,” with a remix featuring Taylor Swift. He’s already released a Christmas edition of the album as well containing “Merry Christmas,” his charity holiday collab with Elton John that reached No. 1 in the pair’s native U.K. in December.

Sheeran performed a stripped-down rendition of his latest single “2step” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, recorded live from Belfast, Northern Ireland while on the European leg of his ongoing Mathematics Tour. Days later, he revealed he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their second daughter, a baby girl whose name they have yet to share publicly.

In April, the singer proved victorious in the U.K. copyright suit filed against him for his 2017 No. 1 smash “Shape of You.” In the aftermath of the case, he’s committed to filming all his songwriting sessions going forward as evidence of his original ideas.