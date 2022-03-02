Ed Sheeran Slams Shots, Camila Cabello Parties Hard In New ‘Bam Bam’ Teaser: Watch

Camila Cabello arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12, 2021.

Slamming shots, riding shopping trolleys, painted faces with your besties. The music video for Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bam Bam” is a large night out, judging by a new snippet shared to social media.

Directed by Mia Barnes, a sneak peek at the music video captures a bender with buddies. “Many more wild nights out together to come, mate,” reads Cabello’s Instagram post.

Bringing a splash of Spanish and a tropical vibe, the pop number is set to arrive in full on March 4.

The “Havana” singer officially announced “Bam Bam,” and shared artwork for the single, on Feb. 21, when she also revealed that she worked on the song with Ed Sheeran — “one of my favorite people and artists ever” — with whom she’s previously collaborated.

In an earlier teaser, Cabello could be heard singing over an acoustic guitar. “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now.” And, “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

Watch the latest snippet below.